Owaisi Warns Against ONOE, says Federalism will be Doomed

DC Correspondent
14 March 2024 5:06 PM GMT
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen criticised the one nation-one poll proposal, on which former President Ram Nath Kovind presented a a report to President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen criticised the one nation-one poll proposal, on which former President Ram Nath Kovind presented a a report to President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday. The MIM said that, if implemented, the proposal would result in India becoming a single party state.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, the party’s Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, said the one nation-one poll move would sound the “death knell for federalism.” In a post on X, Owaisi said “frequent elections keep govermnents on their toes. There are many Constitutional issues with one nation-one election, but the worst is that goverments will no more have to worry about people’s fury for five years. It will be the death knell for Indian federalism. It will convert India into a one party state.”



