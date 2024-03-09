Owaisi slams incident of cop kicking man offering prayers

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday severely criticized the Delhi police and the Central government, which controls law and order in Delhi, over the incident of a policeman kicking a Mulsim man offering prayers on a street in the national capital on Friday.

Owaisi, speaking with reporters, said on Fridays, it often occurs that people spill over onto street to offer prayers at mosques. “The incident makes it clear how hatred has been sown in the minds of people. It shows how such hatred has been imbibed even by police officials,” he said.

This incident, Owaisi said, has shaken everyone, and has clearly shown the status and dignity that Muslims have in the country amidst an atmosphere of hatred and sectarianism that has been sown in the minds of some people.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister as law and order in Delhi is controlled by the Union government, why such insults are being heaped on the 17 crore Muslims in the country. Such incidents are difficult to watch. This is not the first such incident. When riots happened in Delhi, a Muslim man was seen begging for his life, and during another incident, a youth was forced to read things,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM president said incidents such as the one on Friday in Delhi will not deter “us from offering namaz. When you kick us or shoot bullets at us, you are displaying your hatred. But we are confident that the almighty will prevail and such incidents will not stop people from offering prayers.”