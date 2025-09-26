 Top
Owaisi Responds to 'I love Muhammad' Controversy

26 Sept 2025 2:47 PM IST

A Muslim’s faith is not complete until he loves Prophet Muhammad more than everything else in the world. What message are you sending to the world by objecting to this? said Owaisi reacting to the controversy

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi responded to 'I love Mahadev' posters coming up as a reaction to 'I love Muhammad', saying that nobody should have a problem when the word 'love' is used.

Interacting with media persons in Purnea in Bihar, he said, "There can be one-sided love in college, not in politics." A Muslim’s faith is not complete until he loves Prophet Muhammad more than everything else in the world. What message are you sending to the world by objecting to this?" said Owaisi reacting to the controversy.
Reacting to the ‘I Love Muhammad row, he said, “If there is a ‘I Love Mahadev’ group then what is the problem? What is anti-national here? What sort of violence this promotes? If the word is ‘Love’ then why is anyone having a problem? I think we have to play the ‘Mohabbat Zindabad’ song from Mughal-E-Azam for these people… If there can be a ‘Happy Birthday PM Modi’ poster then why it can’t be ‘I Love Prophet Muhammad’ poster?”


