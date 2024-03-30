Owaisi Likely to Back Congress in LS Polls

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen in all probability will throw its weight behind the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Telangana state.

Though MIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said it was too early to make his party’s stand clear, his call to the people to vote wisely to ensure the BJP’s defeat has in it an underlying message, particularly when read with the drastic as well as quick erosion of the very foundations of the BRS for which political pundits predict a distant third position in many constituencies in the state.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Asaduddin, a four-time member of Parliament, who has carved out an space for himself at the national level thanks to his active participation in Parliamentary business and for making his voice heard against what he described as the majoritarian approach of the saffron party, shared his experiences during his three-decade-old political journey, strengthening of the party, facing transitional challenges while moving into the era of digital socialisation and warding off the criticism of being the B team of the BJP and a perpetual ally of the ruling party back home in Telangana state.

Referring to the increasing threat to the places of worship of Muslims, Asaduddin expressed concern over the judiciary not implementing its own rulings and ordering surveys by the Archeological Survey of India in the case of other mosques, ignoring the apex court discarding the ASI survey in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

“The SC verdict that The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution is violated by courts,” Asaduddin lamented.

Asaduddin was equally upset with the “so-called” secular parties failing in not only to stopping the efforts of the BJP to usher in a new civilisation at the cost of Muslims and other minorities but also in exposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gross failure in capitalising on the greatest demographic dividend India has — youth — and preventing Chinese aggression.