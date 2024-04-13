Top
Home » News

Owaisi Begins Election Campaign with his Walkathon

News
neeraj kumar
12 April 2024 6:33 PM GMT
Owaisi Begins Election Campaign with his Walkathon
x
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during his door-to-door election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, Friday, April 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: A day after the Id-Ul-Fitr celebrations, Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate, kick-started election campaign with his favourite walkathon in the lanes and bylanes of the Old City.

Accompanied by a large number of supporters, including party legislators and corporators, Owaisi, with a microphone in his hand, conducted door-to-door canvassing in Kamatipura, Osmanbagh and Bandlaguda of the Bahadurpura Assembly segment.

Owaisi greeted people and halted briefly in between to address small gatherings with his Wi-Fi supported microphone. The local leaders garlanded him with flowers and took selfies during his walkathon.

He shook hands with people standing on footpaths and in front of their houses. A number of youths including small children showed interest to shake hands with their leader.

MIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen and several corporators accompanied the party leader in the election campaign.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Old city elections Old City lok sabha elections 2024 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
neeraj kumar
About the Authorneeraj kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X