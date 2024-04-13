Owaisi Begins Election Campaign with his Walkathon

Hyderabad: A day after the Id-Ul-Fitr celebrations, Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate, kick-started election campaign with his favourite walkathon in the lanes and bylanes of the Old City.

Accompanied by a large number of supporters, including party legislators and corporators, Owaisi, with a microphone in his hand, conducted door-to-door canvassing in Kamatipura, Osmanbagh and Bandlaguda of the Bahadurpura Assembly segment.

Owaisi greeted people and halted briefly in between to address small gatherings with his Wi-Fi supported microphone. The local leaders garlanded him with flowers and took selfies during his walkathon.

He shook hands with people standing on footpaths and in front of their houses. A number of youths including small children showed interest to shake hands with their leader.

MIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen and several corporators accompanied the party leader in the election campaign.