Over Half of Buildings Flout Building Rules in GHMC

Hyderabad: Over 50 per cent of buildings within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits deviate from sanctioned building plans as illegal buildings continue to mushroom in the city.

The deviations observed include construction of additional floors, disregarding setbacks (the distance between compound walls and structures), encroachment upon full tank levels (FTL) and buffer zones near lakes, and even the unauthorised construction of rooms in cellars. Another notable violation is the construction of pent houses.

In certain GHMC circles, such as Amberpet and Falaknuma, it has been reported that buildings as tall as five stories have been erected on plots as small as 100 square yards, a clear infringement of regulations. What's more alarming is that three of these illegal structures are situated within a km of the GHMC Head Office.

Members of resident welfare associations have complained about detrimental impact of such constructions on vital resources. They argue that these unauthorised buildings strain resources like drinking water supply and the capacity of stormwater drains and sewage networks.

"Due to the illegal constructions in our area, we are witnessing issues related to sewage overflow," stated M. Anji from LB Nagar zone, echoing sentiments shared by T. Ramesh from Road number 10 Jubilee Hills.

Recently in Gautam Nagar, within GHMC's Kukatpally circle, a road caved in, sparking panic among residents nearby. Locals attributed this collapse to the builder's blasting and excavation activities.