Odisha: After 24 yrs of unchallenged rule, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD faces avalanche of desertion

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) now faces an avalanche of desertions by the party's sitting and former lawmakers. Over 15 senior leaders of the party, including four sitting MLAs and two sitting Lok Sabha members, — have left the party in the past few days, causing a serious headache to the party leadership Naveen Patnaik.

On Saturday, Kendrapara Lok Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty, two former Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and Akash Das Nayak of Korei, quit the BJD.

Priyadarshi Mishra joined the BJP minutes after quitting the party while Anubhav and Akash are likely to join the saffron brigade soon.

Previously, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab and former Berhampur Lok Sabha member Siddhant Mohapatra had left the party and joined the BJP.

The sitting BJD MLAs who jumped off the ship and joined the BJP include Arabinda Dhali, Pradip Panigrahi, Prashant Jagdeb and Premananda Nayak.

Similarly, the former BJD legislators who joined the BJP are Dambaru Sisha, Debashis Nayak, Mukund Sodi, Pradip Panigrahi.

Many of the leaders who left the BJD alleged that CM Naveen Patnaik was never accessible to them and a few people ran the show in the party. They also said their views and opinions on public grievances were never entertained nor were they given due importance in the party.

“I started my political career from my student days with the late Biju Patnaik, the legendary political figure of the state. I have given my sincere service to the people and the party for more than three decades. Due to continuous neglect in the party, I’m resigning from the primary membership of the party,” wrote Mishra in his letter addressed to the BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik.

Earlier, former MLA and BJD leader Dambaru Sisha had resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In his letter to BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, Sisha said that he wanted a fresh start to meet the aspirations of people and workers.

“We have joined the BJP after being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology. Modi ji’s vision to transform India into a powerful economy has encouraged people from different sections of the society. I extend my congratulations to all who have joined BJP along with me. I am hopeful that we all will undertake developmental activities under BJP and perform well in the upcoming election,” said Sisha.