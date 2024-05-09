Outrage Over Doctor's Suspension After Patient's Death Sparks Protests

Hyderabad: Doctors expressed outrage over the suspension of Dr V. Shravan Kumar following the death of a patient at the Korutla Government Hospital on May 5. The hospital staff had come under attack by the patient’s relatives after his death. Dr Kumar was injured in the attack and is under treatment.

The suspension of Dr Kumar, duty doctor at the time, was ordered by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP). The state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and several medical associations have condemned the suspension, calling it unjust and demanding its immediate revocation.

The IMA, alongside the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association and the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), said the suspension of Dr Kumar had sent a discouraging message to medical professionals, particularly those serving in remote and challenging environments. They also called for swift legal action against the attackers.

Senior doctors had boycotted duty for an hour earlier this week, demanding the reinstatement of Dr Kumar, while the hospital staff had halted services and worn black badges in protest. The TTGDA staged a black badge protest at GGH Ramagundam and GMC Nalgonda. The HRDA cancelled a planned rally and hunger strike at Osmania Medical College due to a lack of permission related to election regulations, though they vowed to continue their protests.

The Telangana Nurses Association also condemned the attack. They called for legal action under Act 11 of 2008, which states that the punishment for assaulting hospital staff and doctors is rigorous imprisonment for three years.

On May 5, an autorickshaw driver, Najibur Rahman, 44, from Korutla was brought to the hospital suffering from what appeared to be sunstroke. Dr Kumar declared Rahman dead on arrival. "While the doctor was in the process of confirming the death through an ECG, the patient's family members assaulted the hospital staff," a staff member told Deccan Chronicle.

One assailant attempted to set off a fire by pouring petrol into the room where Dr Kumar and his colleagues had taken refuge, and lighting a match. "Dr Kumar managed to escape," the staffer added.

Police have since registered a case against one Fayaz under the Indian Penal Code, including an attempt to murder and assault on a public servant.