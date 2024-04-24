OU Marks 107 Years With Grand Celebrations

Hyderabad: Osmania University celebrated its 107th anniversary on Wednesday with a series of vibrant events under the banner of ‘Osmania Taksh 2024’. Themed ‘Connect & Reconnect to Grow’, the festivities drew a large crowd, comprising students, faculty, and alumni, who gathered to commemorate this historic milestone

The day began with the Foundation Day walkathon which saw participants assemble at 7 am. Starting from the University College of Engineering, the enthusiastic group, which included prominent figures such as the Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder, and other senior officials, embarked on a 2-kilometre walk that concluded at the OU Centenary Pylon.



Registrar Prof. P. Laxminaraya said: “Today’s event is not just about remembering our past but about building our future together. It’s about reinforcing our commitment to excellence in education and research.”



Throughout the day, various programmes were designed to foster ties among the community. Whether it was through engaging discussions, interactive sessions, or cultural performances, the aim was to create an environment where old relationships could be revitalised and new ones formed, OU said in a statement.

The celebrations also served as a platform for reflection on the university's achievements over the years and its aspirations for the future. Prof. G. Mallesham, dean of development and UGC affairs, said that OU had always been a beacon of knowledge and innovation and that events like these “ensure we keep moving forward, together.”



