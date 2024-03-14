Osmania University Launches Foundation Bhavan

Hyderabad: A foundation stone laying ceremony was held at the Osmania University on Thursday for the Osmania Foundation Bhavan that was established in 2022. The foundation aims to bridge the gap between the university and its alumni.

Its primary objectives include alumni engagement initiatives, fostering connections between present stakeholders and distinguished alumni, and fundraising for various developmental endeavors, including human resources and infrastructure, the university said.

Registered as a Section 8 company, the foundation operates under the leadership of a board of directors chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.

Designed to embody the university's values and aspirations, the Bhavan would offer state-of-the-art facilities and help alumni connect with the students and provide skill development and mentoring services.

The Osmania Foundation House will be a two-storey structure on 1.6 acres of land and is being built on a budget of `10.16 crore, the university said in a press note.

Speaking with the media, Prof. D Ravinder thanked Osmania Foundation members for their support and said that thie endeavour signified the university's commitment to build a strong sense of community, collaboration, and progress.

Registrar Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Prof. B. Reddiya Naik, officer on special duty to the Vice Chancellor, Osmania Foundation (OF) directors Dr Srinivasa Raju Gannavarapu and Dr Vijay Kumar Devarakonda were present.