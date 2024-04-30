Osmania Hostels were Closed during KCR rule too, reminds Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at former CM and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao for faulting the Congress over closure of Osmania University hostels during summer vacation in summer season. On seeing KCR, it appears as though Goebbels is reborn, Revanth Reddy said.

He faulted KCR for trying to mislead the public giving false information in Suryapet and Mahabubnagar meetings. Now, he is spreading misinformation with regard to Osmania University, Revanth said.

Revanth Reddy reminded that even in May 2023, the University chief warden had issued a similar notice regarding closure of the hostels and mess for the summer vacation (from May 12 to June 5). Even in that notice, the chief warden mentioned of shortage of electricity and drinking water.

“KCR is trying to project as though it is only during the Congress regime that the University hostels are being closed.”

This shows how KCR is stooping to abysmal levels to prove that the Congress is not ably administering the state, Revanth added.