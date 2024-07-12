ORR-Kondapur flyover works slow down

Hyderabad: The construction of a 1.4 km bi-directional six-lane flyover from Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Kondapur is progressing at a sluggish pace, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) missing the initial August 2024 deadline.

Once operational, the flyover is expected to benefit commuters travelling from ORR to Kondapur and Hitec City. However, the project is delayed due to issues with land acquisition and utility shifting. "Out of the 48 properties that must be acquired for the flyover, eight properties are still pending acquisition. Moreover, court cases related to land acquisition have further delayed the project," stated a GHMC official.



Another official highlighted that despite paying Rs 2.78 crore to the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), utility shifting has been delayed for two years.

The new flyover aims to alleviate traffic congestion at the busy Gachibowli junction. It will allow vehicles to enter the flyover from one of its ramps on the ORR and reach Street Number 2, Gachibowli, seamlessly without stopping. The flyover ends approximately 300 metres before the Zilla Parishad School in Gachibowli.



The flyover will feature two ramps on the ORR, one for entry and another for exit, with a single passage at Gachibowli. This will enable traffic from ORR to bypass the Gachibowli junction, benefiting residents of the many colonies that have developed in the Kondapur area over the years.



The project is also expected to be a boon for IT employees travelling from ORR to Hitec City. After exiting at Gachibowli Street No. 2, they can use the Kothaguda flyover to directly access Hitec City. GHMC officials have now set a revised deadline of December 2024 for the project's completion.



