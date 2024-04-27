Oppn. trying to create disturbances in Tirupati, says TTD chief

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board chairman and YSRC Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has alleged a conspiracy by opposition alliance to bring in outside elements to create disturbances during the elections to be held here on May 13. Addressing a rally on Friday, Reddy claimed that the NDA alliance comprising the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP was hatching a plot to bring in rowdies and troublemakers from the neighboring Chittoor to create fear among the people and create a favourable atmosphere for their candidate Arani Srinivasulu. "The NDA candidate is trying to create unrest in some way by bringing in rowdies and goons from Chittoor," alleged the TTD chairman, who is also overseeing Bhumana Abhinay, the YSRC candidate's election campaign in Tirupati.

Karunakar Reddy also raised objections to the presence of a large number of 25 independent candidates in the fray, claiming they lacked the organizational strength to appoint polling agents across all booths but were contesting only to disadvantage the YSRC candidate Bhumana Abhinay. He also pointed out that even the Jana Sena candidate Arani Srinivasulu might not appoint agents in all booths. Karunakar Reddy urged the Election Commission to remain vigilant against such alleged plots and investigate the conspiracy angle thoroughly. The TTD chairman demanded that only local voters from the respective polling booth areas should be allowed to be appointed as polling agents by parties to maintain law and order during the high-stakes election in the temple town.