One-Time Scheme: 90% Property Tax Interest Waiver

Hyderabad: The state government has ordered the implementation of ‘one time scheme' (OTS) for arrear interest on property tax in the limits.

Under the OTS, the government had ordered a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated arrear interest on property tax, provided the taxpayer cleared the principal amount of property tax dues till the financial year 2024-25, together with 10 per cent of interest at one go.

The scheme is also applicable to taxpayers who paid their dues including interests or penalties up to March during the current financial year prior to coming into force of this scheme. According to the order issued by principal secretary M. Dana Kishore, 90 per cent of such interest will be adjusted against future payments.