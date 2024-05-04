Top
One dead in lightning strike

News
DC Correspondent
4 May 2024 8:20 AM GMT
Somasundar alias Subrahmanya (35) hailing from Subrahmanya village, was the victim
Immediately he was rushed to the government hospital in Kadaba where the doctors declared him dead. — DC Image

Mangaluru: A lightning strike claimed the life of a person in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday night.

Somasundar alias Subrahmanya (35) hailing from Subrahmanya village, was the victim.

The event unfolded during Friday night's rainfall when Somasundar ventured out to arrange the dried areca nut in the courtyard of his house when the lightning struck him, causing him to collapse.

Immediately he was rushed to the government hospital in Kadaba where the doctors declared him dead.

A case under Column 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was registered at Subrahmanya Police Station.

lightning strike claims life in mangaluru 
India Southern States Karnataka Mangaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

