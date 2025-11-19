Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Persistent Security Lapses

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for persistent security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that—unlike the repeated assurances of lasting peace given since 2019—bloodshed and the loss of innocent lives continue unabated, while law and order remains entirely under their direct control.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting families affected by a recent accidental blast at Srinagar’s Nowgam police station, Abdullah highlighted the continued loss of innocent lives. “We were told that after 2019, this whole thing would stop, but it didn’t happen,” he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of J&K into a Union Territory. “If it is not exploding in Delhi, it is exploding here. Innocent people are losing their lives,” he remarked.

The Nowgam blast, which killed nine people including police and forensic personnel and civilians and injured over 30, involved explosives seized from Faridabad, Haryana in connection with a broader terror investigation.

The Chief Minister added that the region has endured over three decades of bloodshed, stating, “Jammu and Kashmir has seen enough bloodshed in the last 30-35 years. We want this situation to stop now.”

As a Union Territory, police and law-and-order matters fall directly under the Lieutenant Governor's domain, appointed by the Centre. Abdullah deflected responsibility for the security situation, saying, “Why is this still happening? You should ask those responsible for our security. We don’t have that responsibility.” He stressed that ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt despite promises of lasting peace after 2019.

The Chief Minister said he had visited families of five victims the previous day and planned to meet two more on Wednesday. Speaking on progress on Youth Entrepreneurship Under Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan), a flagship initiative launched earlier this year to boost youth entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister provided an update, saying approximately 30,000 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been approved under the scheme, with banks sanctioning nearly 9,000 cases so far.

Around ₹400 crore has been disbursed to young entrepreneurs in the last five months, the Chief Minister said. He, however, acknowledged a significant gap between approvals and sanctions. “The approval rate is high, but bank sanctions are lower. We will work to correct this gap,” he assured, noting positive experiences in recent months but emphasising the need for further improvements.

The administration plans to continue reviewing performance and addressing shortcomings to better support youth-led businesses. In a separate development underscoring ongoing border threats, security forces on Wednesday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

The Army sources said that alert troops detected suspicious movement from the Pakistan side and engaged the intruders, forcing them to retreat. A search operation was launched in the area to ensure no militants crossed over. No casualties or recoveries were reported.

The sources described the bid as “part of continued efforts by Pakistan-based groups to infiltrate armed militants into Kashmir before winter snow blocks mountain passes”. Surveillance and night patrolling have been intensified in vulnerable LoC stretches, the sources said.