Old City Turns Food Paradise

Hyderabad: During the last weekend of the holy month of Ramzan, the Old City saw a surge in food enthusiasts flocking to its streets. Special dishes, exclusive to this season, drew crowds to various expos featuring cloth stalls, edibles, perfumes, and footwear.



The bustling Madina road witnessed heavy foot traffic, with Shadab Hotel introducing a selfie enclosure where patrons snapped pictures while savouring the famous haleem. Satish, who travelled from Khammam solely for the dish, was very happy, saying, "I came all the way from my place to have haleem here."



The canopies and pushcarts lining the road from Madina to Charminar added to the festive ambience, adorned with decorative lighting. Moosa Bowli street, that is similar to Delhi's Khau galli, transformed during Ramzan with traditional Hyderabadi chefs offering a variety of delicacies like kababs, roasts, fries, paya, and marag.





Suraj Shashan and his wife from Alwal praised the flavours, remarking, "This place is something different. The food is very tasty." Al Farooj Sonu Kabab's drew large crowds, with chef Mohammed Ameer highlighting their signature dish 'Phattar Ka Gosh,' marinated goat meat fried on stone.



"Achari gosh, marag, and malai kababs are top sellers," chef Ameer noted, adding that the stalls remain open from evening till early hours.



Meanwhile, Mehfil-e- Zaiqu, a Ramzan expo at Kings Classic Gardens in Attapur, featured a diverse food festival offering kababs, haleem, and Arab delicacies.



Notably, the expo introduced "Mohabbat ka Sharabat" for the first time in the city, alongside offerings of artificial jewelry, Id dresses, shoes, perfumes, and other festive essentials.