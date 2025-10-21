Ola CEO Booked Over Staff's Suicide Note

BENGALURU: The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, senior officer Subrath Kumar Das, and others have been booked by Subramanyanagar Police in Bengaluru on October 6 in connection with the alleged suicide of engineer K. Aravind, an employee of the company. Aravind allegedly died by consuming poison and cited work-related stress and non-payment of salary, among other reasons, for taking the extreme step.

Police said Aravind, who had been with Ola Electric for over three and a half years at its Koramangala office, died on September 28. Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered, but it was later upgraded under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after police recovered a 28-page note reportedly written by Aravind explaining his reasons for suicide.

In a statement, Ola Electric said it has challenged the First Information Report (FIR) against Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrath Kumar Das, and others in the Karnataka High Court, which has passed protective orders in their favour.

The company also assured cooperation with the police investigation and stated that Aravind had never raised any complaints or grievances regarding his employment or alleged harassment. “In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account,” the statement added.