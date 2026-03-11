Oil Prices Fall 15% After US Navy Escorts Tanker Through Hormuz Strait
Brent oil futures fell 15% to $84.09 per barrel around 1715 GMT after Chris Wright said a tanker successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz.
Near 1715 GMT, Brent oil futures were down 15 percent at $84.09 a barrel after Wright reported the successful navigation of a waterway that has essentially been closed since the United States and Israel went to war against Iran on February 28.
