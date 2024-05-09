Top
OFMK Wins Contract: Supplies 10 CRN-91 Guns to Indian Coast Guard

News
9 May 2024 3:28 PM GMT
9 May 2024
The Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), part of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), has secured a contract to supply the Indian Coast Guard with 10 Close Range Naval-91 (CRN-91) guns. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), part of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), has secured a contract to supply the Indian Coast Guard with 10 Close Range Naval-91 (CRN-91) guns. Deputy Inspector General Bhibhuti Ranjan of the Coast Guard formalised the agreement with P. Babji, General Manager of OFMK, in Delhi.The CRN-91 gun, specifically tailored for naval operations, is a variant of the 30 mm automatic gun that is installed on ships and is gyro-stabilised. It has an advanced electro-optic fire control system (FCS) which facilitates day and night operations and can be operated remotely.


