Officials’ neglect hits Telangana tourism hard

Hyderabad: The neglect of prominent tourism spots including Kuntala, Pochera, and Kanakai waterfalls, as well as Devarakonda, Bhongir and Rachakonda forts, has resulted in a significant drop in visitor numbers.

The Telangana tourism department's failure to plan and maintain these destinations has led to their deterioration, raising concerns about the state's ability to preserve its rich historical and natural heritage.

Taramati Baradari, a popular attraction in Hyderabad under the Tourism department, has been cited for its poor maintenance. Officials inspecting the site expressed dissatisfaction with the upkeep of the state's resorts.

P. Anuradha Reddy, convener of Intach-Telangana, criticised the government for neglecting historical structures. She told the Deccan Chronicle, "The government is responsible for the loss of historical structures in the name of development. They are demolishing historic buildings due to a lack of interest and support from various departments.”

She added that the tourism department's inability to maintain these monuments was evident. "They offer short-term excuses for spending money with no tangible results. This negligence is widespread across all tourist places," she said.

Safety concerns are paramount at the Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls, where the absence of proper measures has put tourists' lives at risk. These waterfalls experience sudden flash floods during the rainy season, leading to tragic incidents where visitors have drowned. The Kuntala waterfall, the highest in the state, is particularly dangerous due to its whirlpools and sudden rise in water levels.

Kanakai waterfall, located in Bajarhathnoor mandal, suffers from poor road connectivity and a lack of safety measures. Similarly, the Buddhist site at Phanigiri in Suryapet district and the Rachakonda Fort in Yadadri-Bhongir district are struggling with inadequate facilities, deterring tourists from visiting these historic sites.

Phanigiri's hillock, an important Buddhist site, lacks basic amenities, forcing visitors to navigate the area at their own risk. Rachakonda Fort, despite its historical significance and natural beauty, is avoided by tourists due to the lack of facilities.

The tourism department's Rachakonda tourism festival, intended to attract visitors, has not translated into improved infrastructure at the fort. Officials were unavailable for comment on these issues.