Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana Marks First Anniversary, Empowers 1 Crore Women

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s flagship welfare initiative, Subhadra Yojana, marked its first anniversary on Tuesday, with the state government highlighting its role in empowering women and promoting financial independence.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, 17 September 2024, during his visit to Bhubaneswar, the scheme has emerged as one of Odisha’s most ambitious programmes for women.

According to official figures, the government has disbursed Rs 15,000 crore over the past year in three installments, directly benefiting nearly one crore women across the state. Each eligible woman receives Rs 10,000 annually, paid in two equal installments of Rs 5,000 on Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day, ensuring transparency and timely delivery.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who spearheads Subhadra Yojana, hailed it as the largest women-centric empowerment programme implemented since the BJP government assumed office in Odisha.

“The scheme is designed not only to provide financial support but also to strengthen the economic status of women and encourage self-reliance,” Parida said.

The initiative has gained traction in both urban and rural areas, with beneficiaries reporting greater financial autonomy and better access to resources for household and entrepreneurial purposes.

On the scheme’s first anniversary, the Odisha government reaffirmed its commitment to expanding women’s empowerment programmes and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Development activists noted that Subhadra Yojana could serve as a model for other states aiming to combine direct financial support with socio-economic development. “Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana has surely empowered over one crore women. Many have used the funds to start economic activities, while others have relied on the assistance to meet basic needs,” said development activist Susanta Kumar Dalai.