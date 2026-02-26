Odisha’s Shortest Matric Examinee Inspires Many with Determination

Bhubaneswar: A Class 10 student from the Kamakhyanagar block in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has drawn attention for appearing in the ongoing Matric examination under extraordinary circumstances.

Sunita Nayak, a student of Nigamananda High School under Mahulpal Panchayat, is believed to be the shortest Matric examinee in the state, standing at just one and a half feet tall. This year, she is writing her Class 10 board examination at Panchayatiraj High School in Kanapura.

Born with hearing and speech impairments, Sunita has continued her education despite significant physical challenges. She communicates through gestures and signs, conveying her answers non-verbally during the examination.

Each day, Sunita is carried to the examination centre by her mother, Sanju Nayak. At the centre, her nephew, Pratap Nayak, a Class 9 student, assists her as a scribe by writing answers in the answer sheet based on the signals she gives.

On the day of the General Science examination, Sunita’s mother once again carried her to the school premises. After completing the paper, she returned home in her mother’s arms.

“My husband passed away around 12 years ago. I have been carrying her to the exam centre since her childhood. She gives signals, and my nephew helps her as a scribe,” said Sanju Nayak.

“She is my sister. She signals to me, and I help her write. The exam is going well,” said Pratap Nayak.

Despite her challenges, Sunita is determined to pursue higher education after clearing the Matric examination. Teachers and classmates have expressed pride in her dedication and perseverance.

Her appearance in the board examination has inspired many in the locality, highlighting her resolve to continue her education against all odds.