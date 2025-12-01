Odisha Youth Dies by Suicide After Girlfriend Allegedly Backs Out of Marriage

Bhubaneswar: A 24-year-old man from Kolathala village under Kuakhia police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district died by suicide after his long-time girlfriend allegedly refused to marry him following her appointment as a government high school teacher, police and family members said.

The deceased, Chaturbhuj Das, had reportedly been in a relationship with the woman—also from the same village—for nearly 14 years. His family claimed he supported her education and career aspirations, even putting aside his own pursuits, and helped finance her studies until she secured the government job.

Relatives alleged that after obtaining the post, the woman distanced herself from him and backed out of their long-discussed marriage plans, leaving Chaturbhuj deeply distressed. According to the family, he took the extreme step after being told she no longer wished to continue the relationship.

Chaturbhuj was first taken to the Madhuban Community Health Centre in critical condition, then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, and later moved to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he passed away despite treatment.

“My son has been wronged. For 15 years they were in love, but after getting the job she rejected him. Please give my son justice,” his mother said.

His father, Ramakanta Das, said the couple had mutually agreed to marry and the family had planned an engagement in December. He alleged that a recent argument and the woman’s sudden refusal shattered his son, prompting the tragic outcome. He has lodged a complaint accusing the woman and her family of mentally harassing and emotionally manipulating Chaturbhuj.

Police said a thorough investigation is underway and the facts will be established after due inquiry.

On Sunday, villagers held a candlelight march demanding justice, calling the incident a stark reminder of the consequences of emotional distress and unaddressed mental trauma.