Odisha: Women to Receive Multiple Installments Under Subhadra Yojana in 2025

In a major announcement for the women of Odisha, the state government has confirmed multiple disbursements under the Subhadra Yojana in 2025. Beneficiaries of the widely acclaimed welfare scheme will receive funds in two key installments next year — the first on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, and the second on August 9, during Raksha Bandhan.Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida shared the update on Monday, assuring that the government is taking every possible measure to include all eligible women. "The field survey has been concluded today, and the final report will be submitted in the first week of January. We are committed to ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left out," she stated.Parida also announced that those who missed out on receiving the first installment earlier will have their dues cleared in early 2025. "This is the final phase for the first installment, and we are taking extra care to include everyone eligible. If any eligible individual is excluded again, steps will be taken to address the issue," she added.Expressing her hopes for inclusivity, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and Maa Subhadra for the well-being of our sisters and mothers. Have faith in the government; we will ensure that everyone receives their rightful benefits."In addition to the two confirmed disbursements, Parida revealed that beneficiaries would receive funds three times in 2025. The year will begin with the fourth installment of the current cycle in January, followed by the March 8 and August 9 payouts."It will truly be a year dedicated to Subhadra. People will remember 2025 as the ‘Year of Subhadra,’" she remarked.The Subhadra Yojana, a flagship initiative of the state government, aims to empower over one crore women across Odisha by providing financial assistance on significant occasions. The scheme reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting women’s welfare and economic upliftment.