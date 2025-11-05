Odisha Village Barricades Itself to Appease Angry Deity

Bhubaneswar: In a striking instance of superstition-driven fear, residents of Gadabaguda village under Narayanpatna block in Odisha’s Koraput district have barricaded themselves from the outside world to appease their local deity, whom they believe is angry and responsible for a series of untimely deaths.

Bamboo fences were erected at the village entry points, and a handwritten notice warned outsiders not to enter and locals not to leave the area. “If anyone goes out or enters, the goddess will get angry,” the message read.

According to villagers, nearly ten men have died in the past year due to accidents, falls, and snakebites. Convinced that these deaths were caused by divine displeasure, the villagers launched an eight-day isolation ritual to pacify their goddess.

Each household contributed to the ritual expenses, with daily prayers being performed near the village pond using traditional drums, flowers, lamps, and offerings.

“We have barred entry and exit because youths in our village are dying mysteriously. We believe our goddess is upset,” said one villager. Another added that a local sorcerer and pujari had been called to perform special prayers to restore peace.

Upon receiving reports of the self-imposed lockdown, local administrative officials rushed to the village and persuaded residents to remove the barricades and resume normal life.

The incident highlights the enduring grip of superstition and traditional beliefs in tribal and rural belts of Odisha, despite ongoing government campaigns promoting scientific awareness and health literacy.