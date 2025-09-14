Odisha to Plant 75 Lakh Saplings on PM Modi’s Birthday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon citizens to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2’ campaign by planting 75 lakh saplings across the state on September 17, to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message posted on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter), Majhi said the state government has set an ambitious target of planting 7.5 crore trees under the second phase of the campaign, which began on June 5 and will conclude on September 30. The mass plantation drive on Modi’s birthday, he said, would be a symbolic tribute from the people of Odisha.

“Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has placed India on the global stage as a strong and developed nation. He has always paid special attention to Odisha’s progress. In honour of his dedication, 75 lakh saplings will be planted as a gift to him from the people of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the emotional connect of the campaign, Majhi added: “The greatest blessing in the world is a mother. Planting a tree in her name is an act of respect towards both one’s mother and Mother Earth.”

Appealing for collective participation, he urged students, youth, self-help groups, and voluntary organisations to join hands in making the initiative a success.

“Let us come together, plant trees in honour of our mothers, and build a green and beautiful world for future generations,” Majhi said.