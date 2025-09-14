Odisha to Plant 75 Lakh Saplings on PM Modi’s Birthday
Majhi said the state government has set an ambitious target of planting 7.5 crore trees under the second phase of the campaign
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon citizens to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2’ campaign by planting 75 lakh saplings across the state on September 17, to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a video message posted on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter), Majhi said the state government has set an ambitious target of planting 7.5 crore trees under the second phase of the campaign, which began on June 5 and will conclude on September 30. The mass plantation drive on Modi’s birthday, he said, would be a symbolic tribute from the people of Odisha.
“Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has placed India on the global stage as a strong and developed nation. He has always paid special attention to Odisha’s progress. In honour of his dedication, 75 lakh saplings will be planted as a gift to him from the people of the state,” the Chief Minister said.
Emphasising the emotional connect of the campaign, Majhi added: “The greatest blessing in the world is a mother. Planting a tree in her name is an act of respect towards both one’s mother and Mother Earth.”
Appealing for collective participation, he urged students, youth, self-help groups, and voluntary organisations to join hands in making the initiative a success.
“Let us come together, plant trees in honour of our mothers, and build a green and beautiful world for future generations,” Majhi said.