Odisha to Launch Mobile App for Easy Access to Key Certificates

The Odisha Revenue Department is set to roll out a mobile application that will allow citizens to apply for and obtain essential certificates from the comfort of their homes. With 18 key services available through the app, the initiative aims to reduce long queues, curb corruption, and enhance service delivery, officials said on Monday.Announcing the move, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said the app is ready and will be launched soon.“There are around 17–18 essential services for which people can apply through the mobile app. Tehsildars will upload the certificates within the stipulated time, and applicants can lodge complaints against any delay. Penalties will be deducted from the salaries of erring officials,” the minister stated.The app will provide access to crucial certificates such as caste, income, legal heir, and solvency documents — services for which citizens previously had to make repeated visits to tehsil offices. The government hopes this digital push will transform public service delivery and enforce stricter accountability.Under the new system, if certificates are not issued within the prescribed timeframe, responsible officers will face financial penalties. The move is seen as a corrective measure, addressing inefficiencies that plagued the earlier single-window system introduced by the previous administration, which often saw delays and harassment of applicants.While the public has welcomed the announcement, retired bureaucrats caution that the real challenge lies in execution. They note that whether services are delivered online or offline, the risk of delays remains as long as final approvals rest with individual officers.For citizens, especially those in rural and remote areas, the app promises significant relief by saving them time, travel, and expenses. Though an exact launch date has not been disclosed, public anticipation is running high, with hopes that the initiative will deliver on its promise of faster, hassle-free services.