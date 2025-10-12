Bhubaneswar: Acting on the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-member team from the Balasore district administration reached Durgapur in West Bengal to meet the Odia medical student who was allegedly gang-raped near a private medical college in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman district.

The team, comprising District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Jyotsna Mohanty and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, visited the hospital on Saturday evening and interacted with the survivor and her family.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, DSWO Mohanty said the survivor’s health condition is gradually improving and that the district administration is providing all possible assistance.

“The survivor is a native of our district; hence, this special team has come to Durgapur to assess the situation. Her condition is now stable. We have assured the family that the Odisha government stands firmly with them. Necessary coordination is being maintained with the West Bengal Police,” she said.

The team is also scheduled to meet local police officials in Durgapur on Sunday to review the progress of the investigation and the medical support being provided.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar, who also met the survivor at the hospital on Saturday, alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal has “completely deteriorated.” She urged the Mamata Banerjee government to ensure strict action and speedy justice in the case.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday spoke directly with the survivor’s father, expressing solidarity and extending full government support. He assured that the Odisha government would take all necessary steps to help the survivor recover and resume a normal life.

The Chief Minister further said that all legal and logistical assistance would be provided to the family and that the administration had already conveyed to the West Bengal government that the accused must face the strictest punishment under the law.