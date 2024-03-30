Odisha Skill Development Authority , Vedanta Lanjigarh signs pact to upskill rural youths

Lanjigarh (Odisha): Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with (MoU) to upskill more than 1,300 youths in three years.

Vedanta Lanjigarh skill training initiative has supported rural, unemployed youths from Kalahandi district, who have dropped out of school due to socio-economic constraints, to secure sustainable livelihoods. The company aims to broaden the scope of this initiative through various partnerships with renowned institutions like National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development.

Since its inception in 2022, the programme has trained rural youths from Kalahandi district for a wide range of employment opportunities within food and beverage, textile, and electrical maintenance industries. Teaching is imparted through a good balance of immersive practical simulations and theory along with behavioural trainings and industrial visits to give them hands-on experience in different job roles.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO- Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd, on Saturday said, “Our commitment to nurturing the potential of our youth goes beyond empowerment - it's about cultivating a legacy of self-reliance. By equipping them with entrepreneurial skills and financial acumen, we're not just shaping individual futures, but working towards the development of entire communities. As we pave the way for self-sustenance, we're laying the foundation for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ - a nation driven by innovation, independence, and prosperity.”

Ajit KumarUttaray, District Employment Officer, Kalahandi,said, “The skills training program is a positive move towards securing the future of Kalahandi by upskillinga huge talent pool that we have here. Through this collaboration we will be able to ensure better opportunities for socio-economic upliftment and betterment of communities across the district.”

So far, more than 200 youths have been trained in various skills like stewardship, sewing machine operation and electrical maintenance. Ongoing commitment to fostering deeper connections with recruiters has paid off, achieving a 75 per cent placement record, with students getting placed in reputed organisations like Ramoji Film City and Taj Group of Hotels.