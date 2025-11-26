Odisha: SBI Customers Forced to Use Ladder After Staircase Demolished

Bhubaneswar: In a striking example of poor post-demolition planning, customers of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Odisha’s Bhadrak district were forced to climb a ladder mounted on the back of a tractor to access banking services.

The branch was left without an entry point after its staircase was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive, cutting off access to the first-floor office.

The demolition took place five days ago as part of a large-scale clearance operation from Charampa market to Bhadrak Railway Station. Several shops, homes and commercial structures were pulled down, including the front portion and staircase of the SBI building—areas authorities said were built on encroached land.

Officials said public announcements were made giving encroachers two days to vacate, and many shopkeepers voluntarily removed illegal extensions.

According to sources, both the bank and the building owner had received multiple notices about the encroachment but failed to take corrective steps. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar and other enforcement officials.

With no formal entry left, the bank improvised by placing a ladder on a tractor to help staff and customers reach the premises. Videos of people climbing the temporary structure went viral, drawing widespread criticism and raising questions about ensuring public convenience during such drives.

The arrangement continued for several days, forcing those needing urgent banking services to use the makeshift access. Following public outrage, the building owner installed a steel staircase on Saturday, restoring normal entry to the branch.