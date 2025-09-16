Odisha: Rare Flying Snake Rescued from Koraput

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Gauda Sahi in Jeypore town, Koraput district, were shocked on Tuesday morning when a rare flying snake slithered into the bathroom of a local household, sparking panic across the neighbourhood.

The unusual reptile, later identified as the ornate flying snake (Chrysopelea ornata), locally known as Udanta Chiti Sapa, was first spotted by the house owner, who quickly raised an alarm. Neighbours gathered before a rescue team was called to the scene.

The non-venomous snake, remarkable for its ability to glide between trees, was safely captured by the team under the supervision of Jeypore forest division officials and later released into a nearby protected forest area.

Wildlife experts described the sighting as rare but not unprecedented.

“For the first time, an ornate flying snake was spotted in Jeypore. Though common in forests, it had never before been recorded in our town. Locally, it is called Udanta Chiti Sapa for its distinct markings and colours,” said Krushna Keshaba Sarangi, a member of the rescue team.

Experts added that the reptile may have strayed into human habitation while foraging for food or shelter.

The ornate flying snake, found across parts of South and Southeast Asia, is known for its spectacular gliding ability—flattening its body to soar between tree branches, a behaviour that has earned it a place among nature’s curiosities.