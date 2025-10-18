Odisha: Paradip Villagers Embrace JSW Steel Project, Citing Jobs

Paradip: The industrial landscape of Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with local communities that once resisted large-scale projects now extending strong support to new investments.

In a striking reversal from the days of opposition to the Rs 52,000-crore Posco Steel project—the country’s largest-ever FDI proposal—thousands of residents from JSW Utkal Steel project villages, including Dhinkia and its adjoining areas, on Friday came forward in favor of the Rs 65,000-crore JSW initiative.

Over half of the participants at the community gathering held near the project were women associated with JSW’s Sustainable Livelihood Project. They emphasized that industrialization is essential for inclusive progress, symbolizing a shift from a traditional betel-leaf-based economy to a modern industrial ecosystem.

The JSW Steel complex, with a planned capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), will include a captive power plant, dedicated jetties, and allied infrastructure across Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Gadakujanga villages near Paradip.

Until a few years ago, most villagers relied heavily on betel vine cultivation and subsistence agriculture. However, rising unemployment, migration, and livelihood insecurity among youth have fueled growing support for industrial development as a path to sustainable prosperity.

“At long last, people here see hope for lasting change. The establishment of JSW’s steel plant will not only drive economic growth but also generate jobs and strengthen our human resources. JSW’s efforts in education, skill training, and employment have already become a lifeline for our villages,” said Ranjan Bardhan of Gobindpur village, who led a recent press conference at Patana in Dhinkia Gram Panchayat.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sisira Mohapatra, a septuagenarian from Dhinkia, noted, “JSW has been consistently investing in education, health, agriculture, transport, employment generation, women empowerment, environmental protection, and technological advancement. The company is working closely with village committees and residents to ensure inclusive growth.”

Minati Dalai, a young woman from Patana village who works as a security guard at the JSW Steel complex, said her life has changed significantly. “I was sitting idle at home earlier, but now I’m able to support my family. Our village, which once struggled with poor connectivity, now has proper roads and other facilities that make life far more comfortable,” she shared.

Prabhat Rout of Patana village highlighted the company’s range of livelihood interventions—training in paddy cultivation, seed and fertilizer support, livestock and horticulture development, and women’s empowerment through mushroom cultivation, tailoring, incense stick making, and spice processing. “These initiatives have helped families enhance their incomes and become self-reliant,” he said.