Odisha: Outrage Over Video of Dog Dragged by Bike

Bhubaneswar: A disturbing video showing two youths dragging a dead dog tied to a motorcycle in Odisha’s Balasore district has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Chandipur Road near the DRDO New Road, where onlookers filmed the gruesome act as the youths sped away with the animal’s lifeless body trailing behind. The clip has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from animal rights activists and citizens alike.

Local residents said it was unclear whether the dog was already dead when it was tied to the bike or if it died as a result of the cruelty. The identities of the two accused remain unknown.

Outraged locals have urged Balasore police and animal welfare authorities to take swift action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, demanding that the perpetrators be identified and punished.