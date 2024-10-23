Odisha on high alert as cyclone Dana approaches: red alert issued

The deep depression formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Dana” on Wednesday, prompting red alerts in several coastal districts of Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Dana will further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 24 and is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 or the early hours of October 25.According to the IMD, Cyclonic Storm Dana will bring winds of 100–110 kilometres per hour (km/h), with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h as it crosses the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts. The state government has mobilized 288 rescue teams across 13 districts to manage potential emergencies during and after the cyclone's landfall.Of these 288 teams, 19 belong to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 to the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), while 178 are from the Fire Services, with an additional 40 Fire Services teams on standby. Five NDRF teams from Bathinda, Punjab, have also arrived to support the ongoing preparations.Districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur have each received three NDRF teams and six ODRAF teams. Mayurbhanj has the highest deployment, with 38 rescue teams consisting of two NDRF units, six ODRAF teams, and 30 Fire Services teams, including four additional units.In addition, rescue teams have been positioned in other vulnerable districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Nayagarh. One NDRF team, nine ODRAF teams, and 20 Fire Services teams are on standby for immediate deployment if needed.Red alerts have been issued for all coastal districts, and residents have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in safer locations during the storm. With the looming threat of Cyclone Dana, state authorities are on high alert to manage any unforeseen situations.State revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari announced that 250 large cyclone relief centers have been established to accommodate evacuated residents from the most vulnerable areas. Additionally, 500 temporary shelters, including schools and colleges, have been set up across the state. These shelters have been thoroughly inspected and stocked with adequate food, essential medicines, water, and electricity.Minister Pujari also confirmed that women police officers will be stationed at the shelters to ensure the safety and well-being of women evacuees.