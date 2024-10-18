Odisha: National Waterway 5 to connect Talcher with Paradip and Dhamra ports

Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to the development of inland waterways, Talcher is set to be connected with two of Odisha’s major ports—Paradip and Dhamra—via National Waterway 5 (NW-5). This project, spearheaded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in collaboration with the Odisha government, aims to enhance sustainable and efficient transportation in the region.

Usha Padhee, secretary of Odisha's commerce and transport department, on Friday emphasised the importance of inland waterways, citing their efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and potential for sustainable transportation.

“Inland waterways provide a cleaner, more sustainable transportation solution with less pollution compared to traditional methods,” she said during a briefing on Friday.

A comprehensive master plan for this project is being developed by IIT Madras and the IWAI, with the Odisha government expected to finalise the blueprint soon.

According to sources, NW-5 is one of India's six designated national waterways, covering a total distance of 623 kilometers, with 532 kilometers passing through Odisha and 91 kilometers extending into West Bengal.

In the first phase, the waterway will connect Talcher to Dhamra via Mangalajodi. Later phases will see the extension of this route from Dhamra to Haldia, further expanding the network of inland waterways along the eastern coast.

Odisha, with its extensive 480-kilometer coastline, is drafting an ambitious action plan to promote maritime and port-based inland water transport. This initiative forms part of the state's long-term vision to stimulate economic growth, particularly through enhanced logistical infrastructure.

Coastal and inland waterways are of national significance, not just for Odisha. The state is poised to become a major steel production hub, with projections indicating a capacity of 100 million tonnes by 2030, largely due to its rich reserves of raw materials. Efficient transport of these raw materials to steel plants is essential, and inland waterways offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution.

“Many countries around the world have developed dedicated freight corridors to facilitate industrial growth. In Odisha, with its natural advantage of 480 kilometers of coastline and three major ports already handling significant cargo, we see immense potential for inland and coastal waterways to transform the state's logistics landscape,” Padhee added.

This project marks a critical step in unlocking the economic potential of Odisha's waterways and strengthening its position as an industrial and transport hub in India.