Odisha Minister Assures Full Readiness as Cyclone Montha Approaches

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state is fully prepared with all safety measures ahead of the potential Cyclone Montha. He said eight districts have been identified as “most vulnerable” and all departments have been instructed to remain alert and active.

“The Odisha government has prepared extensively for the impending cyclone, which is currently 930 kilometres away from the Odisha coast and moving towards the west and northwest. Eight districts of the state have been identified as highly vulnerable. We reviewed readiness with officials, identified vulnerable points, and alerted departments such as energy, PR, RD, health, and agriculture. Cyclone centres, relief centres, and plot centres are ready, and the water resources department has started releasing water from reservoirs,” he said.

Expectant mothers due to deliver next week have been relocated to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) for safety. “Essential commodities are stocked to prevent hoarding and price gouging. SDRF, NDRF, and fire services are positioned in the vulnerable districts with additional forces ready for rescue and relief operations,” Pujari added.

Chandra Sekhar Padhi, Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department, said the cyclone may pass towards Kakinada before altering its course. “There is a possibility of the cyclone passing Kakinada. From October 26 to 29, it will move through different intensities — deep depression, cyclone storm, severe cyclone storm, etc. We are taking a calibrated approach as the path and intensity become clearer. As of now, there is no danger, but field officers are ready to face any eventualities,” he said.

Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra also confirmed that the state is on full alert. “We have cancelled all official leave and instructed officials to prepare for waterlogging, inspect drainage systems, and ensure food distribution in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said a low-pressure system formed south of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27. “Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall activity on 27, 28, and 29 October. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from the 26th onwards,” she warned.