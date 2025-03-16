Odisha man bitten by cobra arrives at hospital with snake in hand

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident from Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a man bitten by a cobra not only rushed himself to the hospital but also brought the lifeless snake with him.

The man, identified as Ajit Karmakar from Nagpal village under Udala police station limits, was bitten three to four times by the venomous reptile just outside his house on Saturday. Startled and in pain, Ajit acted swiftly — killing the snake in a fit of desperation before stuffing its body into a plastic bag.

Despite showing severe symptoms of envenomation, including bleeding from the bite wounds and dilated pupils, Ajit managed to reach the hospital with the snake’s carcass in hand. Hospital staff were taken aback when he presented the dead cobra, which proved crucial in identifying the venom type and administering the correct treatment.

“We noticed the fang marks and confirmed the snake bite. The patient had significant bleeding at the bite sites and other clear neurotoxic symptoms. Since he brought the snake with him, we immediately identified it as a cobra and administered the appropriate antivenom,” said Dr Rajkumar Nayak of Udala Medical.

Ajit’s condition was deemed critical, and after receiving emergency treatment, he was transferred to Baripada for advanced care. Hospital sources reported that his condition remains serious, but the swift identification of the snake might have saved his life.

The incident has left the local community stunned, with many praising Ajit’s remarkable presence of mind even in the face of danger.