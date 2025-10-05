Odisha Govt Sanctions ₹7.01 Cr for 1,085 Durga Puja Committees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹7.01 crore for 1,085 Durga Puja committees across the state to support this year’s Dussehra celebrations.

This marks the first such initiative, following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture issued an official notification on Saturday.

According to the notification, the Puja committees have been classified into three categories for fund disbursement — Category A (Heritage Puja Committees), Category B (75-year-old committees), and Category C (50-year-old committees).

Under Category A, 215 heritage Puja committees will receive ₹1.01 lakh each, totalling ₹2.17 crore.

In Category B, 197 committees aged 75 years or more will get ₹75,000 each, amounting to ₹1.47 crore.

Similarly, 673 committees under Category C, each over 50 years old, will receive ₹50,000 each, totalling ₹3.36 crore.

In all, 1,085 Durga Puja committees across Odisha will benefit from this one-time grant aimed at encouraging cultural celebrations and preserving the state’s festive heritage.