Odisha: Expelled Bahubali BJD MLA joins BJP, says CM Naveen must Patnaik retire from politics

BHUBANESWAR: Expelled Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Chilika, Prashant Jagdev, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dealing a body blow to the Naveen Patnaik-led regional party ahead of the general elections.

Jagdev joined the saffron party at the state BJP office in the presence of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi, state election co-in-charge Lata Usendi and many other senior leaders.

Jagdev arrived with his supporters at the party office today in a different avatar by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

Known for his fiery speeches, the two-time MLA who has been active in politics for over two decades aimed his gun at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying that the latter was no longer capable of handling party affairs and hence should hang up his boots.

“Naveen Babu respects me a lot. He has also protected me many times. But he is no longer capable of protecting us. He should stay away from politics now,” Jagdev said. Many interpreted his remark as an allusion to the growing influence of retired Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat V K Pandian in the ruling BJD and in the state administration.

“I can sense a double-engine government here in Odisha. I am currently in an action mood. It is now time for action and not reaction,” Jagdev said.

Jagdev started his political career as a student. In 2004, Jagdev was pitted against Congress’ stalwart and former CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik. He was later elected as Zilla Parishad chairman and MLA. He won from Begunia in 2014 and from Chilika in 2019 on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket.

On March 12, 2022 Jagdev was heading towards Banpur Block for the Block chairperson election when he had to stop due to a heavy rush in front of the Block office. Instead of slowing down the vehicle, Jagdev allegedly drove it into the crowd. At least 22 people were injured in the incident.

The infuriated mob then attacked the MLA and vandalised the vehicle. A severely injured Jagdev was initially admitted to the Banpur hospital and later shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital. He was arrested after his discharge from the hospital on March 22.

He was suspended from BJD following the incident. Jagdev was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court in July 2022.