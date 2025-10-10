Odisha: Crime Branch Probes Vanik Coaching Centre in SI Recruitment Scam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has intensified its investigation into the alleged Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam, with the focus now shifting to Vanik Coaching Centre in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources in the Crime Branch, notices have been served to the institute’s human resources (HR) manager, administrative manager, and accounts head, directing them to appear before the investigating officer on Friday.

On Thursday, Crime Branch officials conducted an extensive search of the coaching centre’s premises near CRP Square. Sources said several of the 114 candidates arrested from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the SI job scam were students of Vanik, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

“We are verifying the details of all candidates and their links with different coaching institutes,” a Crime Branch DSP said.

Investigators are also examining Vanik’s records from the past five years. Preliminary findings suggest possible links between the coaching institute’s owner and Panchsoft head Shankar Prusty, who is also under investigation in connection with the case.

Denying the allegations, a Vanik official said, “We only provide coaching to aspirants. What happens outside our institution is beyond our knowledge. We are fully cooperating with the Crime Branch.”

Earlier, the coaching institute’s Managing Director, Subrat Chatoi, alleged that the raids were “politically motivated” and aimed at maligning the institution’s reputation.

“The Crime Branch has no concrete evidence of any wrongdoing by us,” he claimed.

Sources in the investigating agency indicated that around 12 of the 114 arrested candidates were linked to Vanik and that the searches were prompted by their statements. The candidates reportedly said their trip to Vizianagaram was sponsored.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has maintained that stringent action will be taken against all individuals found guilty of wrongdoing in the recruitment process.