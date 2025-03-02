Odisha CM Majhi to Transform his Alma Mater into Excellence Centre

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that his alma mater, Champua College, will be transformed into a National Excellence Centre. The declaration was made during the 48th annual festival of Chandrasekhar College, where he was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards the institution and its faculty. “You should feel proud of your college and teachers and work towards enhancing its glory. As an alumnus, I consider it my duty and responsibility to contribute to its development,” he said.

To support this vision, Majhi announced a sanction of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a three-storey building to enhance the college’s infrastructure. Additionally, he declared the introduction of Integrated B.Ed. courses alongside Sanskrit and social sciences within the existing streams of commerce, geology, and arts.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to higher education, the CM mentioned that Higher Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj had previously allocated Rs 3.3 crore for the institution’s development. He emphasised that the new education policy prioritises skill development, multidisciplinary education, and professional training. The PM Usha Yojana, aimed at strengthening higher education through ICT-based infrastructure and employment opportunities, will also benefit the students.

Championing employment generation, Majhi announced the government’s plan to fill 1.5 lakh government posts within five years. He also emphasised the state’s focus on industrial expansion in Keonjhar district, which is expected to create thousands of jobs. Recognising the importance of sports, the government plans to build modern sports facilities, including stadiums in every block.

During the event, Majhi, a 1993 batch graduate, reunited with his former classmates, reminiscing about his college days. He encouraged students with the slogan "Yes We Can," inspiring them to strive for success through self-confidence and hard work.

Prominent dignitaries at the event included Keonjhar MP Anant Nayak, Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, Patna MLA Akhil Chandra Nayak, and Telkoi MLA Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik. The event commenced with a welcome address by Champua College Chairman Rajendra Kumar Kar and concluded with a vote of thanks by District Collector Hakib Singh.