Odisha CM Majhi Shuns Private Jets, Flies Economy to Set Austerity Example

In a remarkable display of humility and fiscal responsibility, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi surprised many on Wednesday when he opted to travel on a regular commercial flight instead of the private jets often used by top politicians.Majhi, accompanied by his wife Priyanka Marandi, flew economy class from Bhubaneswar to Chandigarh, sending a clear message about his commitment to curbing unnecessary public spending.Despite having access to two pre-arranged private jets for his official three-day tour of Haryana and Maharashtra, Majhi made the deliberate choice to fly like a common citizen.Official sources revealed that the government had arranged a luxurious Legasi 650 charter plane for Rs 91.22 lakh, while a Falcon 200 jet, costing Rs 78.55 lakh, was also considered. Yet, Majhi felt the high cost of these flights was unjustifiable, and instead, chose to lead by example, prioritizing public funds over personal comfort.The purpose of Majhi’s visit to Chandigarh was to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, a close political ally, and participate in a meeting with other chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. From Chandigarh, he would continue to Mumbai for further official engagements.Majhi’s decision was seen as a sharp contrast to previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government leaders, including V Karthikeyan Pandian, who had regularly used government funds for expensive helicopter tours across districts.By traveling in a modest manner, Majhi once again demonstrated his commitment to serving the people and setting a new standard for political leadership.His actions have resonated with many across the state, as citizens have begun to see in him a ‘People’s Leader’ who not only talks about austerity and good governance but practices it as well. In a world where luxury and power often go hand in hand, Majhi’s choice to travel like any other passenger has made him stand out as a true people's leader.