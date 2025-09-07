Odisha, Chhattisgarh Move Closer to Settlement in Mahanadi Water Dispute

Bhubaneswar: Efforts to break the deadlock over the Mahanadi river water dispute appear to be gaining ground, with the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments informing the Tribunal of ongoing negotiations aimed at reaching an amicable settlement.

At Saturday’s hearing, Odisha was represented by Advocate General (AG) Pitambar Acharya, who submitted that both states have intensified discussions under the mediation of the Centre. Sources said the Tribunal has directed the two parties to submit a progress report on the talks by October 11.

Top officials of both states, including Chief Secretaries and senior water resources department functionaries, held detailed deliberations on Friday. The talks, officials indicated, were “constructive” and could pave the way for a breakthrough.

Acharya told reporters that the Central Water Commission (CWC) will not clear any fresh projects on the river until the dispute is settled.

“The way discussions have gathered pace, we are hopeful of arriving at a solution. The Tribunal has accordingly sought a status report on negotiations by October 11,” he said.

The dispute has remained unresolved for more than seven years, with the previous dispensation accused of failing to make headway. The change in government has now injected fresh momentum into efforts for reconciliation, officials said.