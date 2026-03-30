Odisha: Case Filed Against MLA’s Husband Over Death Threat Allegation

Bhubaneswar: Police in Odisha’s Kalahandi district have registered a case against Durga Prasad Mahanty, the husband of Narla MLA Manorama Mohanty, on charges of allegedly issuing a death threat to a government official. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest him.

According to official sources, the case was registered at Narla police station following a written complaint filed by Narla Tehsildar Bibhuti Prasad Singh. In his complaint, Singh alleged that Mahanty called him on March 15 and, during a heated exchange over an ongoing land dispute between Balisinga and Salepada revenue villages, threatened to kill him and used abusive language.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 296, 221, 224, and 351(2) and 351(3). Kesinga Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandeep Majhi confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Over the past four days, Kalahandi police have conducted raids at multiple locations, including Rupra Road, a farmhouse, and the MLA’s residence in Bhubaneswar, in an effort to apprehend Mahanty. Sources said he narrowly escaped during a police raid at a hotel on Saturday.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alleging that the case is politically motivated. Party members, including youth and student wing leaders, staged protests and gathered at the MLA’s Bhubaneswar residence, questioning the legality of police entering the premises without a warrant.

The BJD has further alleged that pressure was exerted on MLA Manorama Mohanty to vote in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections, and that the case against her husband is an act of retaliation for her refusal.

Protests were also held at Gandhi Chowk in Bhawanipatna by BJD youth, student, and women’s wings, condemning the police action.

Attempts to obtain reactions from the MLA, her husband, and SDPO Majhi were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the complainant Tehsildar has reportedly been on leave since March 16 and has not been reachable for comment. A senior district police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the official was not cooperating with the investigation after filing the complaint.

The situation remains tense, with political tempers running high in the district.