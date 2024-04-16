Haldia-bound bus falls off flyover in Odisha’s Jajpur, 5 Dead

Bhubaneswar: Five persons were killed and several others injured, some of them critically, as the bus they were travelling in skidded off a flyover on National Highway 16 near Barabati in Odisha’s Jajpur district Monday night, reports said on Tuesday.The death toll was confirmed by Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Jajpur, Debasish Moharana. Two passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed at the hospital, the CDMO added.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.The bus was carrying over 55 passengers and was on its way from Puri to West Bengal’s Haldia. Following the mishap, Fire services personnel and locals launched rescue operations. The injured were initially sent to Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC).As per reports, the condition of the five injured is stated to be critical. All the injured were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.As many as 16 ambulances and five cranes were pressed into the rescue operation. Senior officials of the Jajpur district administration reached the site to take stock of the situation.An eyewitness said, "Two persons died on the spot and many passengers were injured. After they were rescued, they were sent to a nearby hospital. Local people had rescued the injured before police arrived.”Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said, "A total of 43 passengers were in the bus. The injured were shifted in 16 ambulances to the hospitals.”Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur, who visited the SCB medical in Cuttack to take stock of the situation, said, "We have information that 40 injured were shifted from Dharmasala. Treatment is in progress. The state government will bear all the costs of treatment. All possible care is being ensured for the injured.”Though the reason behind the accident was not known immediately, it was suspected that the driver was driving carelessly.Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took to his X handle to express his condolences and said "I am saddened to know about the passenger bus accident in Barabati area of Jajpur district. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."In another bus accident, two persons were killed and twenty passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on National Highway 55 near Jarapada chhak in Odisha's Angul district on Tuesday night.According to reports, the bus was en route to Puri from Korba in Chhattisgarh when it collided with another vehicle on the national highway in Angul.As of the latest report, the driver of the bus succumbed to the injuries while a rescue operation was underway by the locals.