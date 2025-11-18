Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away at 36

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s popular playback singer Humane Sagar passed away on Monday night at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, plunging the state’s music fraternity and countless fans into grief. The 36-year-old singer had been battling for his life for over 72 hours under the supervision of specialist doctors, who had placed him on advanced life-support systems. Despite continuous efforts, his condition deteriorated steadily, and he breathed his last at 9.08 pm.

Doctors confirmed that Humane Sagar had developed severe liver complications, which led to multi-organ failure. A dedicated medical team monitored him round the clock, but his body stopped responding to treatment. After the completion of medical and legal formalities, his mortal remains were taken to his residence in Cuttack around midnight, where hundreds of admirers and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects.

Born on November 25, 1990, in Titilagarh, Bolangir, Humane Sagar grew up in a musically rich family—both his grandfather and father were music directors. Early exposure to melodies shaped his artistic journey, which took a defining turn in 2012 when he won Tarang TV’s Voice of Odisha Season-2. The triumph opened the doors to Ollywood, and he made his playback debut in 2015 with the hit film Ishq Tu Hi Tu, which made him an overnight sensation.

Trained under noted composer Abhijit Majumdar, Humane Sagar went on to become one of the most sought-after voices in Odia cinema. His chart-topping songs—including Sehzadi O Sehzadi, Mu Pardesi Chadhei, Sunn Zara, Gote Sua Gote Saari, Tum Mo Love Story, and Nishwasa To Bina Chalena—earned him a massive fan following. He sang over 150 film songs, nearly 200 album tracks, and lent his voice to leading Ollywood stars such as Anubhav Mohanty, Babushan, Sabyasachi, and Arindam.

Despite his professional success, his personal life saw phases of turmoil, including controversies surrounding his marriage, emotional struggles after his father’s death, and eventually a divorce that distanced him from his daughter.

This morning, his body is being taken to his native village Deng in Titilagarh for the final rites. As Odisha mourns his untimely demise, Humane Sagar is remembered as a voice that defined a generation—an artist whose music will continue to resonate for years to come.