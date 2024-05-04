Obscene video case: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah assures to provide all support to victims

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted on Saturday that the state govenment will provide all necessary assistance to victims in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a letter urged Siddaramaiah to extend all possible support to the victims.

"The recent case involving Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation. Upholding justice for the victims is crucial for maintaining faith in our legal system. @RahulGandhi has written a letter, emphasizing support for the victims. We are committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure a fair process," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the ongoing probe by the SIT in his letter.

"The Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest," Gandhi stated in his letter.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara today that a second lookout notice has been issued against both JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna.

The first lookout notice was issued against Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna after they sought time to appear before the investigation team.

HD Revanna has been booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused."