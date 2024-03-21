North Indian Outfits in Mumbai Upset with BJP’s Tie Up with MNS

Mumbai: Amid the reports of a possible alliance between the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and BJP, some of the prominent organisations representing the north Indian community have threatened to vote against the BJP. The organisations like Yadav Sangh Mumbai, Pal Seva Sangh and Akhand Rajputana Sangh have said that they will appeal to their community members not to vote for the BJP if it declares alliance with the MNS.

There is a 60 lakh strong north Indian community in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of these, 40 lakh people are living in Mumbai which has six Lok Sabha seats.

The north Indian community in MMR majorly comprises Kshatriyas, Yadav, Maurya, Pal and Brahmins among other castes. In 2008, the MNS had started a campaign against north Indians. The MNS workers had assaulted north Indian railway job aspirants claiming they were taking away jobs of Marathi people.

After the reports of possible alliance, the north Indian community is keenly watching the political developments. The MNS chief held a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five star hotel in Mumbai.

Ajay Yadav of Yadav Sangh Mumbai, which is the oldest organisation of OBCs in Mumbai, said that they have not forgotten the attacks on poor north Indians. "If the alliance between MNS and BJP takes place, North Indians will be disappointed. They are politically sound and aware of what had happened in 2008. Our organisation will just remind everyone and people will decide for themselves. If the alliance happens, it would reflect in the voting as well," Mr.Yadav claimed.

Around 1.30 lakh people belonging to Yadav caste live in the MMR region. Majority of them work as auto-rickshaw drivers, milkmen, vegetable vendors and small shop owners.

RP Singh, national president of Akhand Rajputana Sangh, said that the alliance would not be accepted by north Indians in Mumbai as well as the rest of the country. “It will have an impact in Bihar and UP also. We are going to hold an executive meeting on March 30. In this meeting, we will discuss the current political situation, issue of alliance between MNS and BJP and decide the course of action,” Mr.Singh said.

Ram Lakhan Pal, honorary trustee of Pal Seva Sangh, also said that his organisation will not support the BJP if it allies with the MNS. "We will not support any political party, be it BJP or Congress, that forms an alliance with the MNS. We will use social media to inform the Pal community to not cast the vote to the BJP," Mr.Pal said.

