No one way for success: Women law grads show

Hyderabad: While law colleges churn out more law graduates, not everyone wishes to fight for justice in courtrooms in India as they are exploring different career paths in the legal field, including corporate law, private firms, academia, policy-making, and international law. Despite the challenges in traditional litigation, women in law are proving every day that there isn’t just one way to succeed in this field.

Despite the challenges in litigation — including long hours, workplace biases, and financial instability — women are making strategic career shifts rather than stepping away from law altogether. These women consider it a strategic recalibration, not a retreat, as they explore more opportunities in the legal field.

“Talented women are deliberately transitioning to corporate law, arbitration, and global roles that offer structured growth, predictable compensation, and meaningful work-life integration,” said Hasitha, who practises US immigration law.

“My own career trajectory exemplifies this strategic approach — moving from traditional litigation to specialised immigration law represents a conscious choice to create professional opportunities rather than accept limiting traditional models.”

Manya Saxena, a UN Women Asia-Pacific official, said, “I believe that women are increasingly choosing alternative career paths in law instead of litigation, and a primary factor for this is demand.”

After briefly practising litigation, she realised her passion lay in human rights and joined the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Now, she works in the Governance, Peace, and Security unit of the UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, analysing cross-border legal implications. “Having worked in a largely women-centric organisation has given me an immense perspective on the opportunities that lie ahead. It is incredible to see the lengths women go to protect and safeguard the interests of other people in crisis,” she added.

For some, the shift is about intellectual depth rather than court battles. Yashi Santosh Vajpayee, a law researcher, found her place in judicial clerkship under a Delhi High Court judge. “If you want to be in the courtroom but not as a litigator, legal research is a great option. There’s ample scope, and women have strong representation in this field,” she said.

Similarly, Shambhavi Sharma, a lawyer and guest lecturer, said, “I started teaching as a visiting faculty member, stepping into classrooms where I could guide students the way I had once hoped someone would guide me. The legal profession needs to recognise that being a lawyer isn’t just about standing in court—it’s about shaping the law, teaching it, researching it, and applying it.”

However, many advocates still suggest that women continue in litigation despite its challenges. Megha Saxena, an advocate at the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, spoke on the need for resilience. “Having no female Chief Justice of India shouldn’t discourage women from pursuing litigation. Building a career in litigation may take longer, but it is rewarding,” she said, adding that better work hours and a more accepting environment would help retain more women. “There are great opportunities for women in this field if they can hold on with patience,” said Shahana Parveen, an advocate.

Litigation, some argue, is still rife with gender biases. Harshita Singh, now in corporate law, recalled facing condescension from male lawyers. “Women in litigation are often perceived as inexperienced or too soft. They have to work twice as hard to prove themselves. It’s not just about the long hours or financial instability—it’s the constant battle to be taken seriously. They are expected to be diligent but not aggressive, intelligent but not too assertive. The moment they break these stereotypes, they face resistance. If we want more women to stay in litigation, these attitudes need to change,” she said. Her move to corporate law offered her a structured environment focused on professional growth rather than survival.

Government legal roles, on the other hand, are seen as a viable option with better work-life balance. Kavya Bharadwaj, an assistant manager (law) at Central Transmission Utility of India, stressed the opportunities for women in litigation within the public sector. “You can be at par with male colleagues in my job role, as each one of them reaches the position through a different rank,” she said.

“The legal profession can be demanding, but don’t let outdated mindsets or setbacks dictate your journey,” they stressed. “There will be hardships and delays, but perseverance and self-belief will take you far. Keep pushing forward, stand your ground, and carve your own path in law.”

For women in law, resilience isn’t just about surviving challenges—it’s about transforming them into opportunities for innovation and leadership. Legal experts suggest that women entering the legal field stay curious, adaptable, and never compromise on the professional vision they want to create.